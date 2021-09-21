PD: Woman drank wine, tried to leave crash scene at local restaurant

CNN - Regional

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) — A Southington woman is facing charges after police said she tried to leave the scene of a crash in a local restaurant parking lot.

On Sunday night, just before 9 p.m., police were called to Spartan II on Meriden Waterbury Road for the report of a crash in the parking lot and a driver trying to leave the scene.

The driver, later identified as 41-year-old Colleen Herrera, was showing signs of being under the influence. She also had three children inside her vehicle.

Witnesses told police that Herrera had ordered food and sat at a booth to wait. During that time, witnesses told police she consumed two glasses of wine.

Police said after that, she went outside and was standing by her vehicle where her young child had been left inside the car for about 10-20 minutes.

“Witnesses reported after having her food brought to her vehicle, Herrera was acting confused, which caused them concern about her driving,” a press release said.

According to police, witnesses ordered an Uber for Herrera, but before it arrived, they said she got into her car and began to back up, “nearly running over witnesses who were attempting to keep Herrera from driving away with her kids.”

Police said Herrera backed up and hit a parked car. That’s when a witness was able to reach into her car and take the keys out of the ignition.

According to police, Herrera was uncooperative throughout the entire process. Her children were turned over to a family member.

She was arrested and charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, evading responsibility of an accident, unsafe backing, three counts of risk of injury to a child, and three counts of second-degree reckless endangerment.

She was released on a $10,000 bond and is expected to appear in court next month.

