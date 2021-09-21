Nashville nonprofit kicks off 28-day push to get people vaccinated

CNN - Regional

By MARISSA SULEK

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Monday started a 28-day push to get Nashvillians vaccinated. The Nashville General Hospital Foundation kicked off its initiative called Nashville Takes on COVID.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations went down. That’s the trend the nonprofit wants to continue.

In early September, the Tennessee Department of Health showed that the spike we saw earlier this month was at nearly 3,800 hospitalizations. That number has gone down to 3,200.

Pediatric hospitals are a similar story. In early September 86 children were hospitalized across the state. That number has dipped to 48.

The foundation said 37 businesses and organizations across Nashville signed up to promote the COVID-19 vaccine and masks on their social media.

They are pushing for every 12 and up to get vaccinated, but they may extend the 28-day push if the vaccine becomes available for those five and up.

“We need to do this for each other,” said Vernon Rose, Nashville General Hospital Foundation Executive Director. “We need Nashville to be the safe place it’s always been. But it’s not right now, it’s just not.”

