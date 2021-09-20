Drag racing gathering turns violent

CNN - Regional

By Wakisha Bailey

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — A drag racing gathering on Temple University’s campus in North Philadelphia turned violent overnight. Cell phone video shows a large crowd at the intersection of North Broad and West Oxford Streets, early Sunday morning.

A video circulating on social media shows a white Charger spinning out of control at the intersection.

“We saw people doing doughnuts,” student Kelby Swearington said. “I’m from Houston and normally we don’t see things like that.”

Kelby Swearington is in his freshman year and didn’t expect the surprise stunt spectacle. He like hundreds watched what went from a drag race to a chaotic event. Ultimately becoming violent, according to police.

Around 2:40 a.m., Temple University tweeted saying shots were fired in that same area.

Police say when officers arrived, the loud crowd began throwing rocks and bottles at law enforcement.

Meanwhile, students watched from their dorm room the scene that could’ve been worse.

“They were driving pretty fast,” Swearington said.

This is an ongoing investigation. There is no word if anyone was injured.

