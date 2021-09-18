Small town community rattled after child’s body found in garbage bag

CNN - Regional

By Kendall Keys, James Paxson

OSCODA, Michigan (WNEM) — A mid-Michigan town is shocked after police found the body of a three-year-old in a garbage bag.

“It’s so quiet. It’s just a very quiet, lovely little town, from what I’ve seen,” said Kelly Coborn, a visitor of Oscoda.

“I’m so shocked, you don’t hear about very many murders here. That’s the first time I’ve heard of a murder and a three-year-old? That just breaks my heart,” said Minerva Lerocco, Harrisville resident.

The small town is rattled after an investigation that began Friday morning with a call about a small human foot seen protruding from a garbage bag. That foot, police in Oscoda Township, said belongs to a dead three-year-old and the child’s death they have determined is the result of foul play.

“Just discarded like it was nothing? Like it was trash? I mean, it breaks my heart,” Lerocco said.

“It’s just heart wrenching. I’m a mother, I have grown children, but we can all remember and know younger children. It just feels so much more harsh and sad and traumatic,” Coborn said.

Debbie Ofarrell lives in Oscoda and she said she saw the aftermath of the crime scene.

“I saw all these cop cars parked alongside the road and I saw a guy he was in handcuffs and I was suspicious of what was going on,” Ofarrell said.

Oscoda Township police confirm a person who often stayed at the home is in custody. They did not specify gender.

Oscoda residents and visitors are left echoing sympathies for a life gone too soon.

“It’s horrible. I don’t know who could do that,” Lerocco said.

“It’s got to be hard for every single person involved,” Coborn said.

“All we can do is say prayers for them all,” Ofarrell said.

