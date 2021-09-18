Police: Shooting prompted by an alleged fight over PPP loan, outside club

CNN - Regional

By Lauren Sennet

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting, which appears to be initiated over a money dispute. The preliminary investigation reveals the altercation was over a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan, where the fight started inside a club and spilled outside.

At this time, it appears all parties involved know each other.

“The girlfriend used to date another girl and that girl sent her brothers over here to talk about the PPP loan and try to get their money back. The brother supposedly shot the boyfriend,” said police.

Police say a man was shot in arm and taken to Grady Hospital in stable condition.

It happened just before 3:00 a.m. on Saturday. Officers responded to the shooting scene at Auburn Avenue and Bell Street in northeast Atlanta.

According to police, the suspects had on masks. Officers tell us the incident was caught on camera.

We have learned no suspects are in custody at this time. This story will be updated when new information is released.

