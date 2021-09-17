Investigation clears deputies that returned fire at 14-year-old, 12-year-old of wrongdoing

CNN - Regional

By Claire Metz

OSTEEN, Florida (WESH) — Volusia County Sheriffs deputies who returned fire after two children allegedly shot at them have been cleared in a use of force investigation.

“We did everything humanly possible to make this end peaceably and it just didn’t,” said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Chitwood says on June 1, his deputies were forced to shoot at children: 14-year-old Nicole Jackson and a 12-year-old boy, after the pair ran away from a children’s home, broke into a house and allegedly used weapons they found inside against responding deputies. The deputies were not hurt, but the 14-year-old was wounded. She has since recovered.

“That takes a toll on you mentally. Everybody has empathy in their soul. It’s like, ‘oh my god, I’m shooting at somebody, my daughter or my son’s age,'” Chitwood said.

Eight deputies returned fire. Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) did a use of force investigation and turned over their findings to the state attorney’s office.

In a letter released this week clearing the deputies, State Attorney R.J. Larizza wrote in part,

“Based on a review of the investigation and the information provided, no further action is warranted by this office.”

The children are facing serious charges including attempted murder of law enforcement officers. The 12-year-old is charged as a juvenile, but 14-year-old Jackson is charged as an adult. Sheriff Chitwood says Jackson sent a letter.

“The young lady did write an apology letter to us, that she was sorry for shooting at us and she hopes the deputies can find it in their heart to forgive her,” Chitwood said.

Both children remain in custody as their cases wind their way through the courts.

