Honolulu Police not ruling out foul play in disappearance of 6-year-old Isabella Kalua

By Tom George and Web Staff

HONOLULU (KITV) — On day 4 of the search for 6-year-old Isabella Kalua — family and friends are still desperately clinging to hope she is found safe and sound.

Honolulu Police say they are not ruling out foul play in Kalua’s disappearance.

“I don’t want to think the worse case scenario,” said Alena Kaeo, Kalua’s biological aunt. “But It is always is a possibility. Again, I’m trying to keep my faith as strong as possible and I pray — I pray hard that she is safe. I don’t want to think the worst but it is a possibility.”

Authorities on site said that Thursday’s efforts included search dogs on the ground, coast guards in the water, and the multiple community and police crews.

Family and community members, along with law enforcement teams expanded their search efforts — spanning from Waimanalo Beach to the Olomana Golf Course.

At the same time as these independent searches have been going on, police have also been conducting their own investigations with the FBI.

In a statement, HPD said:

“We have conducted numerous interviews; however, there are still individuals, to include acquaintances and family members, who have yet to come forward to be interviewed. We hope that this will change in the near future as the investigation and search for Isabella continues. At this time foul play has not been ruled out.”

