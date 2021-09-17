Business thrives despite challenges from Hurricane Sally

CNN - Regional

By Lee Peck

DAPHNE, Alabama (WALA) — It’s been one year since Hurricane Sally made landfall along the Gulf Coast. The slow-moving storm responsible for 9 total deaths, and caused more than 7 billion dollars in damage. More than 300 million of that was in Alabama.

One of those businesses destroyed in Baldwin County — the Eastern Shore Aquatic Center. However, one of the businesses that operated there — not only survived but is thriving despite all Sally has thrown at it.

Like her swim students — Haley Craig keeps moving forward.

“Nothing will stop me. I have jumped through so many hurdles and went through so many processes to get to where I’m at now that I know I will keep going because I’ve made through the hardest part, which was doing this. This was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” explained Craig.

A year ago — the facility she operated her swimming lessons business “Haley’s Little Fish” out of was destroyed by the storm. FOX 10 News was there as she surveyed the damage.

“You don’t realize how bad it is until you actually are here and you see it,” said Craig, in September 2020.

“I grew up here… It’s my second home… So seeing it like this is hard,” said Sarah Williamson, in September 2020.

The storm was a huge setback, but within a month — Craig leased a warehouse and got an above ground pool — and a year later continues to make it work.

“I have the best swim family. I’m so thankful they followed me,” said Craig. “It really was a blessing in disguise. Because without that — I wouldn’t have done this. I would have stayed and kept doing what I was doing. But now I have my own building and my own land.”

Craig has purchased land in Daphne and is set to build her own aquatic center. Despite the storm, it’s been her busiest year yet – even hiring on two new instructors.

“We’re growing bigger every day. I’m really excited go start seeing the new building go up,” said Williamson.

Though they’ll never forget what Sally left behind — a reminder of the storm is always keeping things in perspective — a sign found in the rubble.

“It managed to make it out… And we still have it… it has dirt on it and I won’t even wipe it off,” said Craig.

They’re motto — “Trust the process” — has more meaning today than it did a year ago.

“We just made it through so much and I look at that and it’s covered in dirt, and broken… I still have kids coming up taking pictures with it… It just makes me proud. I’m so thankful that it didn’t stop at Sally… We kept going and I’m really thankful,” said a tearful Craig.

Haley’s Little Fish is currently located off Highway 188 in Daphne. Craig hopes to have her new aquatic center up and running by next spring.

