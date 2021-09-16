National Guard training to transport Massachusetts students to school amid bus driver shortage

CNN - Regional

By Matt Reed

BOSTON (WCVB) — Members of the Massachusetts National Guard are gearing up to help handle a school bus driver dilemma.

Gov. Charlie Baker activated 250 members of the National Guard to assist with transportation amid the school bus driver shortage that is affecting parts of the country.

About 90 guard members will transport students to schools in Chelsea, Lawrence, Lowell and Lynn as early as this week.

The guard personnel will serve as drivers of school transport vans known as 7-D vehicles – that can hold a maximum of 11 passengers.

The drivers will have to meet all requirements for 7-D drivers and must comply with all health and safety measures.

Baker stressed that the busing duties will not interfere with the guard’s ability to respond to other major state emergencies.

