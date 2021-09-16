Man dead after fight outside restaurant

CNN - Regional

By Corey Davis and Web Staff

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — A large group of people, believed to be soccer fans, are accused of beating a man to death at Pat’s King of Steaks in South Philadelphia.

According to police, the incident began at about 2:25 a.m. on the 1300 block of E Passyunk Avenue.

Police say an argument escalated quickly into a fight and may have involved a group of at least 10 soccer fans, who were wearing yellow jerseys, against a group of five, including the victim.

Hours earlier, Philadelphia Union lost a soccer match to Mexico City’s team, Club America, a team which sports yellow jerseys.

“That’s the info we’re getting preliminarily, that these individuals were soccer fans and that’s what may have been the motive of this fight that turned into a homicide,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Sources told Action News someone picked up a metal trash can lid and started hitting the victim over the head with it.

The group allegedly jumped on the 28-year-old victim when he fell to the ground and started punching and kicking him, police said.

The victim died due to injuries sustained in the assault.

Police say two other people were also injured in Thursday’s assault, including a man in his 60’s.

Small said the people involved may have been drinking.

“Sometimes when alcohol is involved there are fights… Normally, these are well-run businesses that are quiet, safe. People just come here for a good steak sandwich. However, once in a while you get a fight that escalates into violence,” Small said.

Residents who live in the area agree.

“From my personal observations, there’s a lot of people that’s not from here that’s coming here trying to do things that are not the norm. Then, people get drunk, go to the bars and then all this commotion happens,” said a neighbor who did not want to give their name.

Two people from the smaller group are being questioned, police said. Investigators believe the victim and others in his group are from New York.

The suspects left the scene in a white SUV and headed north on E Passyunk Avenue.

Investigators said there are several cameras with good quality footage showing the fleeing vehicle, the fight, and the suspects.

The owner of Pat’s said following a deadly July shooting, they upgraded security system with seven new cameras surrounding the restaurant.

On July 22, 22-year-old David Padro, from the 2700 block of Federal Street in Camden, New Jersey, was shot in the back following a fight at Pat’s.

Thirty-six-year-old Paul Burkert of Doral Drive in Reading, Pa. was charged with murder in the case. The shooter’s lawyer claims it was in self-defense, but the victim’s family says otherwise.

