Man placed on probation after threatening neighbor with a hammer

By Eric Grossarth

AMMON, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A Bonneville County man will spend time on probation after threatening a neighbor with a hammer this spring.

Ricky John Bruffett, 23, was placed on a two year term of probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor assault with the attempt to commit violent injury and misdemeanor resisting arrest. Bruffett was sentenced after reaching a plea agreement with Bonneville County prosecutors.

When arrested in May, Bruffett was originally charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor resisting arrest. As part of the plea agreement, the felony charge was reduced to a misdemeanor.

In addition to the sentence, Magistrate Judge Mark Riddoch suspended 80 days in jail that could be served if Bruffett is not successful on probation. Bruffett already spent 100 days behind bars and received credit for time served.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy reports show that on May 15, Bruffett raised a hammer over his head while threatening the neighbor on North Eve Drive. Bruffett alleged the neighbor’s wife had stolen his laptop.

As deputies spoke with Bruffett, he claimed he was on his own porch when the victim came up to the fence and asked if he wanted to fight. He went on to say the victim claimed to have a gun and was going to shoot him. Bruffett then stated the victim was part of the cartel and had been coming over to the house to rape him and his family. Deputies felt Bruffett might have been under the influence of drugs, according to court documents.

Investigators determined Bruffett had four misdemeanor warrants for not showing up to court. When they tried taking him into custody, he ran through yards. When Bruffett picked up a large stick, deputies tased him and took him into custody.

In addition to the time on probation, court records show Bruffett was ordered to pay $565 in fees and fines.

