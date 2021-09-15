Fayetteville fire department employee charged in 17-month-old son’s hot car death

CNN - Regional

By Bryan Mims

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WRAL) — A Fayetteville father was charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter of his 17-month-old son, who was left inside a hot car earlier this month.

Wayne Nesbitt, 36, was being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $100,000 unsecured bond. He’s currently still listed as an employee with the Fayetteville Fire Department, city officials said.

WRAL’s weather department says that the highest temperature in Fayetteville was 89 degrees that day. When outside temperatures are in the 90s, cars can heat up quickly. If a child is left in a car for an hour, inside temperatures can reach more than 130 degrees.

According to an obituary, Oskar Nesbitt had 11 brothers and sisters and “loved dancing, eating Oreos for breakfast, eating Goldfish [crackers], cuddling and playing in the water.”

