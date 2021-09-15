Family says 9-year-old who was shot is doing better

CNN - Regional

By Tonya Brown

ROBESON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Nine-year-old Estrella Sosa who was shot this past weekend, along with her mother, while riding in a car, is doing much better, according to her grandmother Regina Maldonado.

Maldonado said she still has a long road ahead.

“She’s a walking miracle. She’s a testimony,” said Maldonado.

Deputies said the child and her 41-year old mother were shot while traveling on Moss Neck Road near Pembroke when someone fired shots into their car.

Maldonado said doctors have taken her granddaughter off the ventilator, but she’s not talking or eating much at this time.

She said her family has faith that her grandchild will make a full recovery.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said they’ve made two arrests in the shooting.

On Monday, Christian K. Locklear, 21, and a 16-year-old Lumberton boy were arrested for their role in the violence that left the nine-year-old girl fighting for her life.

Locklear is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

Investigators are also still searching for two other juveniles who have been charged in the case.

Locklear was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1.5 million secured bond.

