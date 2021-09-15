8-year-old gives back during Hunger Action Month

CNN - Regional

By Justina Latimer

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — One little boy is making a huge difference by giving back to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

Eight-year-old Lucas and his little brother Sebastian is making a difference through art.

“I started having the idea ever since I knew about Second Harvest,” said Lucas.

After volunteering with Second Harvest during one of their family nights, Lucas decided to come up with a fundraiser that would give back to the food bank.

“He just wanted to do something that was a little extra that would raise money. He would always look at the stats of how much $1 can get,” said Maria Rivera, his mother.

His idea blossomed into the Happy Crayon Project, which helped provide 4,000 meals to families in need.

As a part of the project, the boys created and sold special crayons to family and friends.

“What it really highlights is that kids can give back in their own unique way and it doesn’t have to be the way that your parent or grandparents did it,” said Courtney Blaise, Director of Community Engagement at Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

