School custodian surprised with new car

By Graham Cawthon

LOCUST GROVE, Georgia (WJCL) — The head custodian at a Georgia elementary school can now drive to work instead of having to walk.

And it’s all thanks to his co-workers.

Staff at Unity Grove Elementary School in Locust Grove recently came together to raise money to gift a car to beloved head custodian “Mr. Chris.”

In recent months, according to the school, staffers have also helped him find housing and cover utility payments.

In a video the school posted to its Facebook page, two staff members – Ms. Combs and Ms. MacDonald -walk with Mr. Chris out to the parking lot before handing him a set of car keys.

“It’s yours,” he’s told.

Speechless, Mr. Chris eventually pulls down his mask, smiles and says “There is a God.”

“You’re never allowed to leave our school now,” one of the women jokes.

To date, the school’s video has been viewed more than 2 million times.

“Unity Grove is a special place, and we are so grateful for the people who are in our lives,” the school wrote in a Facebook post about the video.

