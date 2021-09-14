Chicago resident tells her story in the hopes of warning others

CNN - Regional

By Suzanne Le Mignot

CHICAGO, IL (WBBM) — A Chicago woman saw the signs and instantly knew something was wrong.

The woman was targeted by carjackers while on a first date. She told her frightening story only to CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot, hoping it will help others.

The woman, Jaimie, is part of many neighborhood watch groups online. She wants others to know that if you see cars double-parked – in this case, two of them – you could be the prime target for a carjacking. She agreed to speak with CBS 2, if we only used her first name.

Monday afternoon, police were back in the area looking for video footage from Ring cameras, near the spot where Jaimie said she and her date were carjacked. Detectives also told Jaimie her date’s 2021 Toyota RAV 4 had been found.

Jaimie said she was getting dropped off after a first date. She said she immediately noticed something wasn’t right on the block. There was a car double-parked on Bosworth in Wicker Park. It was around 12:10 in the morning on Saturday.

“I immediately thought it was weird because it was a weird hour to get deliveries or pick someone up,” she said.

As her date continued to drive down the block, Jaimie noticed something else.

“There was a car that was double-parked as well, right in front of us and I thought that’s odd, two cars that are double-parked on the same block at the same time,” she said.

Jaimie also said there was a man looking into car windows, using a flashlight.

“I said to my date immediately, ‘I think we’re about to be carjacked,’” she said.

She said the two cars that had been doubled parked had now pinned them in. A passenger in one of the cars got out and went straight to her date.

“What they did say many times to him was ‘Give me your keys! Give me your keys!’” she said “He held up his hands, as you should and he said, ‘The keys are in the car. Take everything. Take everything.’”

Jaimie said the carjacker didn’t believe her date and that’s when the carjacker held him by his throat and put a gun to his stomach.

“I started to move back further and started yelling, I’m going to call the cops!” she said.

The carjacker sped off in her date’s SUV along with the drivers of the two double-parked cars.

After such a scary ending to her date, we wanted to know will there be a second date. Jaimie said she’s hoping for a date re-do.

