Boy, 5, and girl, 9, ejected from vehicle in rollover crash
By Jacey Crawford
CROTHERSVILLE, Indiana (WISH) — Two children were ejected from a vehicle in a single-car rollover crash in southern Indiana on Sunday, according to Indiana State Police.
Investigators say the vehicle was northbound on I-65 in Jackson County around 5 p.m. when the driver, 32-year-old Kayla Irish, of Lakeland, Florida, lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason. The SUV struck a guardrail, overturned and rolled into a concrete barrier.
A girl, 9, and a boy, 5, were ejected from the vehicle, police say.
Irish and the 9-year-old were flown to Louisville-area hospitals for treatment of serious injuries.
The five-year-old and a 12-year-old boy were taken by ambulance to Norton’s Children Hospital in Louisville.
Four other occupants of the vehicle declined medical attention.
The northbound lanes of I-65 were closed for roughly 3 hours after the crash.
Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors.
The investigation is ongoing.
