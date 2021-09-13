Two-alarm fire breaks out at North Las Vegas recycling facility

CNN - Regional

By ELAINE EMERSON

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A massive two-alarm fire broke out in North Las Vegas Monday morning at a recycling plant.

The fire was reported near Cheyenne Ave. and Commerce St. just after 5 a.m. Sept. 13 at the Republic Services Southern Nevada Recycling Center, according to North Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Nino Galloway.

Galloway said the fire started with “hundreds” of outside bales of cardboard at the facility. Galloway said they have yet to start an investigation into the cause of the fire. He said 47 Republic Services workers were on site when the fire started, but no injuries were reported and all were accounted for.

Republic Services sent a statement that they are working with local authorities as to the cause of the fire:

“We are thankful that there were no injuries in the fire this morning at our recycling facility and that all employees at the facility are unharmed and accounted for. We are also grateful for the quick response from local fire departments and other first responders. The cause of the fire is under investigation and we are cooperating with local authorities.”

Galloway said firefighters planned to be on site for “several hours throughout the day” managing overhaul of the fire, which will require some machinery and cooperation with Republic Services.

A large black plume of smoke could be seen from the north valley as a result of the fire.

The Regional Transportation Commission said southbound lanes on Commerce Street are blocked, and drivers should use other routes.

