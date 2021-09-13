Family narrowly escapes gunfire after more than 100 shell casings found in neighborhood

CNN - Regional

By AUDREY WEIL

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Police found more than 100 shell casings after a shooting in Northeast Portland around 4:20 Sunday morning. It happened near Northeast 95th Avenue and Northeast Prescott Street near I-205.

Four homes and five cars there are riddled with bullet holes.

Neighbors say it’s a miracle no one was hurt. FOX 12 spoke with a woman who didn’t want to be identified out of safety concerns.

“Every single one of my windows inside the front to the bedroom windows are shot, I had to throw away my AC unit because it was shot,” she said.

She had to hold her kids to the floor as bullets flew through her home and her sister’s home just across the way. Her 14-year-old niece was almost hit.

“If she would have moved an inch closer it would have grazed her arm and if she would have moved an inch further than that it would have shot through her shoulder,” she said.

Her other niece, only eight years old and on hospice care, had to take cover too.

“It could have been worse, thank God none of us were hit,” she said. “We did the right thing by rolling and dropping on the floor but now my kid’s going to relive that every single day. ‘Mommy do you remember when I had to drop on the floor because we heard gunshots?’ That’s not how I want my kids growing up,” she said.

She said now the entire family is terrified and just holding on to the fact that at least they’re together and alive.

“Thank God we’re here today, we’re breathing, we’re not in an ICU somewhere, that’s what I’m thanking God for today,” she said. “138 bullets, you got to think someone was really up there watching out for you.”

That woman we spoke with tells us she moved into that neighborhood after living in a shelter, and that even though she and her family are terrified to stay there, they have nowhere else to go.

She does have someone she’s working with to try to find another option.

