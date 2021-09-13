Court hearing for Kevin Strickland scheduled in Missouri

CNN - Regional

By KMBC Staff

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Kevin Strickland will be in court Monday to fight for his freedom.

Strickland was convicted for a 1979 triple murder in Kansas City. He’s been in prison for 43 years.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said she has evidence that will prove his innocence. Two weeks ago, she filed a motion to grant Strickland a hearing that would release him from prison.

The Missouri attorney general had that hearing delayed, saying he wanted more time to prepare.

Strickland and his attorneys will attend Monday’s hearing that could set up his eventual exoneration.

