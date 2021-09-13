5-alarm fire at JBS beef plant in Nebraska

CNN - Regional

By Quanecia Fraser

GRAND ISLAND, Nebraska (KETV) — The JBS beef plant in Grand Island caught fire Sunday night.

The Grand Island Fire Department reported that the roof was on fire around 10 p.m.

It took several hours for crews to get it under control.

On Facebook, JBS said “fabrication and slaughter A and B shift will not be working September 13, 2021,” adding “we will post updates as soon as possible.”

It is not clear what started the fire.

