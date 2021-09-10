Home shot up, bullet narrowly misses homeowner

CNN - Regional

By Lee Peck

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A follow up to a house on Houston street shot up and woman grazed by a bullet Tuesday night. And according to Mobile Police just the day before another home in Maysville was shot up.

This one happening on Booker Street and could have easily turned deadly.

“We just heard loud gunshots… It was a bunch of them. It sounded like it was right outside my window,” said the homeowner.

The couple who fell asleep in their living room were dodging bullets early Monday morning around 2 a.m.

“It was so loud… And we could hear it was hitting stuff outside. So my instinct… I just dropped on the floor. My instinct told me to go to the floor. When I dropped — my wife dropped on the floor,” recalled homeowner.

Mobile Police responded shortly after they called 9-1-1. At least five bullets hit the outside of the home, three making it inside — with one bullet going through three interior walls.

“So that let me know it was like a high-powered rifle or something. One of them missed me by about 12 inches. Because I was laying in the living room chair and it passed above me about 12 inches. It was very close. That’s very scary,” said homeowner.

Mobile Interim Police Chief Roy Hodge telling FOX 10 News the day before — the department is taking the problem seriously.

“We have a dedicated team of officers that actually respond to these incidents and actually do proactive patrols in areas where gun violence is common,” said Hodge.

This neighborhood says they welcome increased patrols and hope it will deter future crime before it turns deadly.

“There’s been an increase in violence in this area and it’s getting worse. Even if it wasn’t my house… It could have been somebody’s elses house and kill innocent people. And that’s just very reckless,” said homeowner.

