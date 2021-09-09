Passenger arrested for drunken behavior on flight from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City

CNN - Regional

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — A 61-year-old Las Vegas man was arrested Monday afternoon for drunken behavior aboard a passenger flight from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City.

The incident occurred on American Airlines Flight No. 1802 from L.A. International Airport to Salt Lake City International Airport, CBS News learned.

Upon landing in Salt Lake City, Timothy Armstrong was taken into custody by police and cited for public intoxication and disorderly conduct, according to CBS News.

Cell phone video obtained by CBS affiliate KUTV showed Armstrong stumbling in the aisle as he yelled at airline staff, who ordered him to sit in his seat.

American Airlines provided CBS News with the following statement:

“American Airlines flight 1802 with service from LAX to SLC was met by law enforcement upon arrival at SLC due to an unruly passenger. The flight landed safely at SLC where local law enforcement removed the disruptive passenger from the aircraft. We thank our crew for their professionalism and our customers for their understanding.”

There has been an uptick in unruly behavior by passengers nationwide, the vast majority linked to mask mandates. So far this year, the Federal Aviation Administration has reported at least 3,988 incidents of unruly passenger behavior. Of those, 2,928 involved individuals who refused to comply with the mask mandate.

Last week, a California woman was charged with federal assault after she allegedly attacked a Southwest Airlines attendant on a flight from San Diego to Sacramento in May.

The Transportation and Security Administration has extended the mask requirement aboard flights through at least January of 2022.

