Couple remains hopeful after losing home to Hurricane Ida

By Morgan Lentes

DES ALLEMANDS, Louisiana (WDSU) — Many homes were destroyed in Des Allemands by Hurricane Ida.

The small community sits on the St. Charles and Lafourche parish line.

Residents told WDSU that while they are devastated to lose their homes and other personal property, they are thankful to have survived the storm.

“Work all your life but in 20 minutes, it’s gone,” said Daniel Cruse, who stayed for the storm. “But at least we’re alive.”

Sherry and Jody Folse evacuated ahead of the storm. They returned to find substantial damage to their mobile home.

“I am going to try to salvage as much as I can,” Sherry Folse said. “My motto in life is with God, all things are possible.”

The couple told WDSU that they started dating on Aug. 29, 1975 — exactly 46 years to the day before Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana.

A picture from their wedding survived the storm.

“We got married here on June 16, 1978, in our dining room,” Folse said.

She said they plan to buy a new trailer and return to Des Allemands.

“We have yet to ask why us,” Folse said. “We never question Him. He has a reason.”

