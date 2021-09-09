Alex Domina dies weeks after being shot by police officer

CNN - Regional

By Dillon Thomas

LOVELAND, Colorado (KCNC) — A young man who approached a Loveland police officer with a knife while experiencing a mental crisis has died, weeks after being shot. Alex Domina, 19, died at Medical Center of the Rockies hospital in Loveland Tuesday, three weeks after being shot in his backyard.

The shooting took place on Aug. 16 after Domina’s grandmother, his legal guardian, called 911. She reported that Domina was acting erratic, breaking things in her home and refusing to calm down. She did tell dispatch that he was experiencing a mental crisis and could be calmed down. However, she said he was too big for her to handle.

When the first officer arrived on scene Domina’s grandmother approached him and said Domina had a knife.

The officer, in body camera footage, is seen entering the backyard where Domina was breaking things. The officer calmly asked Domina to drop the knife several times. The officer is also heard telling Domina he just wanted to speak with him.

Eventually, after breaking doors and other items outside, Domina starts walking toward the officer.

The officer draws his weapon and orders Domina to stop multiple times.

When Domina came within feet of the officer the officer fired his gun multiple times, three of which struck Domina in the abdomen.

Domina underwent multiple surgeries after the shooting, but wasn’t able to recover. His family released a statement on Wednesday that read in part:

“After three weeks on life support, five surgeries, and constant infections, Alex Domina passed away yesterday afternoon. His family expresses their deepest gratitude for the community that has supported them through this ordeal. … Alex’s family’s greatest hope is that his tragic shooting will inspire mental health training for all Colorado officers so that no other family loses a loved one as they lost Alex.”

A celebration of life ceremony for Domina is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Crossroads Church. That’s located at 5420 North Taft Avenue in Loveland.

The officer involved in the shooting, Eddie Luzon, is on paid administrative leave while an investigation into the shooting continues.

