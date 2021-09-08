Nonprofits step in to help rebuild private bridges, roads as FEMA wait continues

CNN - Regional

By Andrew James

Click here for updates on this story

HAYWOOD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Communities hit hard by flooding in Haywood County are still waiting for a FEMA disaster declaration, and local nonprofits are stepping in to help.

“There’s hundreds of roads and bridges that were severely damaged that are not state-owned properties,” said Michael Coleman, with Helping Haywood.

The group is shifting its focus to privately-owned bridges and roads damaged by the flooding.

“This is an immediate need that we don’t feel like is being adequately addressed,” Coleman said.

Coleman said local contractors have volunteered their time and equipment to help with infrastructure repairs. He said roadway repairs can cost up $10,000 and bridge repairs can cost up to $50,000.

“Every morning when I wake up, I check the FEMA site. Every night before I go to bed, I check the FEMA site,” Haywood County resident Natasha Bright said.

Bright said her family lost almost everything in the flooding and their house is not livable. She said the community feels like it’s been forgotten.

“I think it’s because we’re Western North Carolina, we’re often kind of looked over. We’re small, we’re rural,” she said.

The privately-owned bridge that leads to her house washed out in the flooding. Her community has built a temporary road through the woods until the bridge can be repaired.

The Crisis Cleanup Hotline deadline has been extended to Sept. 10.

Helping Hands of Haywood is also working to help Haywood County flood victims.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.