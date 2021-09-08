Father forgives driver blamed for crash that struck his family killing his daughter

CNN - Regional

By David Caltabiano

PHOENIX (KPHO) — An accident last week caught on surveillance video shows a collision that changed a Phoenix family forever. Five members of a Phoenix family were struck by a car crash at 43rd Avenue near Indian School Road as they stood on a sidewalk. Sadly, 11-year-old Alysah Marin died from her injuries from the crash.

The pain is almost too much for Alysah’s father Daniel who said his wife Rebecca, their two boys, daughter and niece were walking back from Burger King on Friday, September 3, when the car involved in a crash jumped the curb and hit them. Daniel said his son called him while he was at work saying, “‘dad you got to come, everybody just got hit by a car,” said Marin. “Everything just went slow motion, it’s unreal, you know?”

Police said the driver who caused the crash, 51-year-old Fernando De La Garza showed signs of impairment, but that doesn’t matter to Marin who is choosing faith over hate. “Even if he was impaired, I have a strong faith, I will let him know that I do forgive him even though he took my daughter’s life,” said Marin.

Now, Marin is remembering his little princess through captured memories. “I’m going to remember her for who she is, she was so joyful,” said Marin. De La Garza is facing several felonies including manslaughter charges.

