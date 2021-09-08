Brooklyn residents remember actor Michael K. Williams as giving member of community

CNN - Regional

By Cory James

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Tributes are pouring in for actor Michael K. Williams.

The Emmy-nominated star of “The Wire” and “Lovecraft Country” was found dead Monday in his Brooklyn apartment. He was 54 years old.

A cause of death has not been determined, but CBS News has learned police are investigating a possible drug overdose.

Williams impressed fans with fierce acting and equally bold and heartfelt activism.

As CBS2’s Cory James reports, hundreds attended a vigil honoring Williams on Tuesday night. Music was played and prayers were shared on the streets of Brooklyn.

The five-time Emmy Award nominee frequently returned to the Brooklyn neighborhood where he grew up — East Flatbush.

“He’d just show up and be part of the neighborhood,” East Flatbush resident Yolanda Castellano told CBS2’s Dave Carlin.

Outside his activism, the world knew Williams as an electric presence on the big screen on hit shows like “The Wire” and “Boardwalk Empire.”

Two years ago, he spoke to CBS News about his accomplishments, garnering support from fans and politicians, specifically President Barack Obama.

“You know, because up until that point, I was a grown man on television who thought my voice didn’t matter,” Williams said.

A voice that touched those participating in a SAG-AFTRA roundtable last October as Williams reflected on the impact of playing Montrose Freeman in “Lovecraft Country,” a character who was a father, an alcoholic and sexually conflicted.

