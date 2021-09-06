Owners of jewelry store victims of home invasion

CNN - Regional

By Andrew Masse, Christian Colon

Click here for updates on this story

ELLINGTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — Authorities are looking for the men wanted in connection with a home invasion.

State Police say troopers had responded to a home in the town of Ellington just before 4 a.m. on Saturday after receiving a call from the occupants.

According to investigators, a gun was displayed. Jewelry and cash were taken from the home.

None of the occupants were injured.

State Police said the residents of the home own and run a jewelry store in Wethersfield.

“We got so scared, because we were sleeping when they rang the bell. We got so scared like ‘What happened?’, and we just checked with the neighbor like, ‘What is going on here?’,” Swata Shah of Ellington said.

Swata lives a couple of houses down and says her family was woken by police seeking her door bell footage.

“It’s a really safe neighborhood. We never have such incidents, just kids playing outside. This is the first time something like this happened,” Swata’s husband, Ankur, noted.

A scary surprise for several residents Eyewitness News spoke to off camera.

“We can keep our garage doors open, front door open like it’s okay, but now like when they tie someone and take them at gun point, now, we really have think what we have to do now,” Swata said.

The Shahs say they are stepping up security and will be adding cameras in the back since there is a trail surrounding the neighborhood that is now concerning, since outsiders can just walk up.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact State Police Detective Hickey out of Troop C in Tolland at 860-896-3233 and reference case number 2100363961.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.