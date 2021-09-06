Man and woman ejected off of motorcycle in overnight fatal crash

CNN - Regional

By Shain Bergan

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — A man was killed and a woman critically injured early Monday morning when a motorcycle collided with a pickup in Midtown Kansas City.

Police said a red Honda motorcycle was traveling west on 39th Street at a high rate of speed without headlights, when it hit a white Chevrolet Silverado that had been going east and was turning left onto Harrison Parkway.

The man who was operating the motorcycle was thrown from it, along with his female passenger. Neither was wearing a helmet, according to police. The man died at the scene, and the woman was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The pickup’s driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Kansas City police said. The crash happened at 12:51 a.m.

