Family searches for answers a year after their teenager was killed in Georgia

CLARKSTON, Georgia (WGCL) — A DeKalb County family is asking for help after spending countless nights awake, wondering what happened to their loved one.

18-year old DeMarco Williams was shot and killed just over a year ago outside of his home.

“It’s hard. Like every day I think about him,” said his mother, Erica Lynch. His father heard the gunshots that day. “It seems like it just happened yesterday,” said Joey Williams. Williams was shot and killed in August 2020. Over a year last, DeKalb County Police say they have no leads. “We at least thought by now somebody would have spoke up,” said DeMarco’s grandmother, Rena Holmes. His family described him as a good teenager with a bright future. “A loving person. Loved to joke around, have fun, sports, hang with his friends,” said Lynch.

Following his death, investigators released a sketch of a person of interest they say they still have not identified. His family says they don’t want to go another day not knowing who took his life. “I want them to know I forgive them but they need to come clean,” said Williams. His grandmother tells us she will not rest until there is justice. “They’re still out there and they have not been caught and if you know anything, if you know anything about my grandchild’s death, speak up! “I want justice. I’m not going to rest until justice be done and people out there know who killed my grandson.”

