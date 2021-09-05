14-story Sheraton building standing since the ’80s demolished in Atlanta

CNN - Regional

By LAUREN SENNET, BARMEL LYONS

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport announced the 14-story Sheraton Hotel and Conference Center that has been near the airport for nearly four decades will be demolished Sunday morning.

The building was located at 1900 Sullivan Road in the College Park area.

“There will be approximately 10,000 feet of detonation cord that will connect all the charges because there will just be a simple pushing of a button, and then all the charges will go off in a sequence, and the building will start to come down in a very controlled manner,” said Tom Masalki, Assistant General Manager, Hartsfield Jackson Airport.

City officials added, the safety of the airport community is extremely important to us.

CBS46 News Barmel Lyons got to watch the implosion in person and reports more than 30 businesses in the surrounding area would feel a little rumble.

After the hotel closed in 2017 the City of Atlanta purchased the land for $17 million, according to city officials. The property will be used as part of an airport expansion project.

An airport spokesperson told us, the remaining components of the former hotel and conference center will be demolished through more traditional means by Nov. 2021.

