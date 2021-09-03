Catalytic converter thieves shoot at San Francisco resident who tried to stop theft

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A man who yelled from the window of his San Francisco home at two catalytic converter thieves escaped injury when the thieves opened fire at him Thursday, police said.

The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. on the 300 block of Molimo Dr. in the Miraloma neighborhood near Mount Davidson.

San Francisco police said the victim told officers he heard the sound of power tools being used in the street outside his home. He looked outside and saw two male suspects lying next to his neighbor’s car.

The victim yelled out the window to the suspects and then heard what seemed to be gunshots, police said. Both suspects fled in another vehicle.

Officers observed damage to the resident’s window and a wall consistent with bullet strikes. An inspection of the vehicle the suspects were lying next to showed damage to the exhaust pipe and the catalytic converter was missing, police said.

The resident was not injured in the incident.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”

