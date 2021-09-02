Man fears for wife, 3-month-old baby who remain stuck in Kabul

CNN - Regional

By Brittany Hope

FOLSOM, California (KCRA) — Afghans living in Northern California say they fear for family still stuck in Afghanistan after the United States ended its nearly 20-year presence in the country earlier this week.

A man living in Folsom, who asked KCRA 3 to refer to him as “Ali,” is working to get his wife and 3-month-old baby safely out of Kabul and flown to the U.S. Ali’s appearance is hidden and his voice was modified for the safety of himself and his relatives.

“I just wish I was there with my wife and child,” he said. “At the very least, if something happened to me, it would only happen to me once. Right now, I just feel like I’m dying every hour.”

Ali told KCRA 3 his family is being targeted because they have fought against the Taliban for decades. Some relatives were also interpreters for U.S. forces. He said his wife and baby have tried to get through to the Kabul airport multiple times and were faced with violence from the Taliban.

“They pointed loaded guns at her head and at my kid,” he said. “They tried to strike my 3-month-old baby.”

Ali has not had the chance to meet his baby in person. He said his faith is keeping him going as he works with the government and organizations to get his family safely to the U.S.

KCRA 3 spoke with Greg Holt, a Marine veteran who served in Afghanistan. He said this is an incredibly hard time for his fellow veterans.

“We went over there and a lot of people didn’t come home,” he said. “A lot of people came back broken, and for what?”

Now, he is working with the government to help get Americans and Afghans safely transported out of Afghanistan. He said it is a difficult time, but he is grateful to be in a position where he can help.

For veterans who are in need of help, The Forgotten Soldier Program in Auburn provides mental health services free of charge. They have provided services to nearly 20,000 veterans thus far.

