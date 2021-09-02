Deputy shoots, kills woman after a deputy was hit by car, sheriff says

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

METAIRIE, Louisiana (WDSU) — A woman was shot and killed by a Jefferson Parish deputy after authorities say she hit a deputy with her vehicle in Metairie.

Officials with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office said in a press release Wednesday that the shooting occurred near the intersection of Lisa Drive and Veterans Boulevard.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said in a news conference that deputies were responding to a disturbance on Park Manor Drive around 3:30 p.m. between a woman and who he believes were several parish workers. Lopinto said the woman was cursing and hurling slurs.

“Deputies approached and made serveral attempts to calm the woman down, but she eventually fled in her vehicle while dragging a deputy alongside,” Captain Jason Riverside said in a press release.

Around 3:50 p.m., authorities say the woman was stopped by traffic near the intersection fo Veterans Boulevard and Lisa Drive when deputies approached her vehicle. Lopinto said the woman hit one of the deputies with her vehicle.

Another deputy who was standing alongside the vehicle fired several shots into the side of the vehicle, striking the woman several times. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Lopinto said one deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities are unaware of what led to the dispute that occurred before deputies responded.

