Teen who organized party apologizes amid social media backlash

By Annalisa Burgos

HONOLULU COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV) — Anger spread over a social media video of a crowded Friday night house party at Laie Point.

The 19-year-old woman who organized the gathering told KITV-4 she’s gotten hundreds of hate comments and is surprised people are upset.

When asked if she was worried about COVID and what she thought about the pandemic, she said, “Not in the slightest. I’ve had COVID and I recovered with ease. People make a bigger deal about COVID than it is. The flu was harder to recover from. People my age do not care.”

She added that most of 150 or so partygoers were Brigham Young University Hawaii students, who are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The woman says she doesn’t attend BYU — she said she’s sorry and did not realize the party was illegal. She added that police eventually broke up the party.

One netizen who shared the video told KITV-4: “Locals caught some of the kids on the street drinking and driving and stopped them.”

