IBM: Focusing on the Advancement and Protection of Cyber and Ransomware Technology

by Caitlyn-Rae Arendse, Security Television Network

September 1, 2021 (Security Television Network) — Above: IBM is ready to fulfill promises to protect and preserve upcoming technologies with an all new center located in Washington, DC.

As the world approaches an incredibly fast-paced and motivated digital technology era, it is important to take a step back and examine the ways that technology has and is being corrupted in order to prevent future threats to cybersecurity.

The ongoing worries of failing cybersecurity, amidst this time of rapidly upcoming tech advances, dates back to fears of similar future events. Most recently, ransomware cyber attacks, like SolarWinds and the Colonial Pipeline, have been the main focus of the multi-billion dollar tech-company, IBM (International Business Machines Corp). According to YahooNews!.com, the hackers behind the SolarWinds hack have enacted cyberattacks around the world. These people are driven to create havoc within global data systems, with more esteem to infiltrate bigger and more powerful ransomware networks. This is an incredible finding, as we are currently in the midst of one of the biggest technological data shifts to the online cyberworld in global history: the COVID-19 Pandemic.

A quick online search reveals that the vast number of jobs that IBM needs in order to combat the efforts of future threats, from both hackers and special groups around the globe, include:

Sap Process Engineer (Cybersecurity) – Senior Security Command Center Consultant Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Attorney Cybersecurity Software Developer/Architect Cyber Security Incident Responder All of these jobs demand a strong ability to constantly adjust to the evolving technology surrounding their company, while also supporting IBM’s security and privacy posture.

Launching of IBM Center for Government Cybersecurity

Above: The homepage of the new center promises a deeper understanding of cybersecurity. The company is planning to launch a new center, called the “IBM Center for Government Cybersecurity”, located in Washington, D.C. This will focus on, “helping federal agencies address current and future environmental issues surrounding cybersecurity threats” (IBM). IBM stresses it’s values through stating that they are a calling to: build, design, code, and consult, in all areas and in any job; whether it be at the newest center, or in other areas of the organization.

Cybersecurity has been at the forefront of today’s news due to hackers corrupting the infrastructure of ransomware to create gas shortages in the southern part of the United States. As such, it requires the most up-to-date technology and infrastructure data encryption to prevent further attacks on domestic technology for businesses in the United States.

The IBM Center for Government Cybersecurity will provide clientele with a game changing way to reach new technology protection methods. The company will offer initial conversation meetings before inviting clients to workshops which will be focused on zero-trust frameworks and cloud security. It will also allow permission to utilize IBM research and the IBM Security X-Force research organization with technologies.

Securing the environments in which technology and data are placed is of the utmost importance to IBM. This company capitalizes on enabling businesses through incident response in terms of cybersecurity. IBM also states that all companies must establish a policy of zero trust — meaning to have a dedication to the least amount of privilege access, to never trust any information without conducting investigation. This will ensure the verification of information given, although they must always assume a breach will occur.

These policies are all meant to add to the stance of: open approach to security that is aligned with business priorities. IBM strives to enhance the corporate-client relationship that will strengthen all relations within the cyber-world and secure data if the problems that exist are discussed. With obvious growth in confidence of hackers domestically and internationally, it is important to study the organization of business structures and how companies can truly succeed in protecting ransomware, data, and more importantly, themselves. As the late IBM chairman and CEO, Thomas J. Watson, proclaimed, “You have to have your heart in the business and the business in your heart”.

IBM Top Officials will join Center Advisory Group

Above: From Left to right: Curt Duke, Tony Scott, Kiesten Todt, Picture Created from online bios The center will also provide security advisory services from both internal and external advisors, which includes the top former government officials. Tony Scott, a former U.S. chief information officer; Curt Duke, a former information security and cybersecurity lead for the National Security Agency; and Kiersten Todt, a former cybersecurity adviser for former President Barack Obama. All who promise, “to advise US Federal customers on historical challenges and help evaluate best practices for navigating current and future regulations” (IBM).

The center will definitely have an incredible insight into the previously mentioned heart-in-the-business approach that former IBM CEO, Thomas J. Watson, desired. This method will have the ability to see the hard work and capabilities of top officials and executives in current day businesses/companies. As they learn more about threats that can occur, they will be in need of help from the cybersecurity world. Receiving recommendations and advice from top aides and advisors will help businesses achieve a broader and more truthful lens about the dangers of security and ransomware attacks. More importantly, it will show the world how massive of a threat, but also a helpful tool, cybersecurity can be as it is constantly growing at a rapid speed.

IBM and Dedication to Cyber Protection Additionally, IBM has promised to create and help teach techniques to all clients willing to learn. The skills that will be taught were born through the hard work and innovation of the company’s dedication to cybersecurity.

Above: IBM has been crucial in the fight against ransomware protection strategies globally. As the company moves towards upcoming progressions in the cybersecurity realm, many questions will be asked. Will the center be effective in improving relations between clientele, technological advisors, and security architects? These being all seeking to learn and preserve the security and mainframes of the present and future security data we currently hold. The answer is that only time will tell.

Protecting cyber assets is a key to success for IBM, and it will continue to be for generations to come. The company currently lists the following as key aspects in protecting all areas of cybersecurity:

Identity and Access Management (IAM)—identifying the soles and privileges of each user granted access to data and info tech. A comprehensive data security platform—ability to view security vulnerabilities in order to see weaknesses for future attacks/breaches. Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)—a system used to further advancement in the cyber systems response to any cybersecurity fluke.

Above: IBM is ready to ensure the safety and security of all data and information technology now and in the future. The future of security lies within the hands of the American people, who can and hopefully will participate in any way possible. According to CBSNews.com, the United States has nearly 500,000 job openings within cybersecurity, ranging from a network security engineer, or an incident response analyst, to even a ‘pen-tester’ (which after an eight-week course at the University of San Diego, you could earn upwards of 60,000 to 90,000 dollars a year).

For more information on how to schedule an initial consultation conversation or learn more about the upcoming center and IBM’s goal for the future of technology in security, visit ibm.com/security/services/us-federal-cybersecurity-center.

