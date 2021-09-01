Fosters, volunteers needed for animals displaced by evictions across St. Louis

CNN - Regional

By KMOV STAFF

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — Care STL is looking for foster homes and volunteers for pets displaced after their owners were evicted across the area.

As the eviction moratorium expired, over 20 cats and dogs were left stranded after their owners were evicted. Care STL, which has reached their maximum capacity, is expecting as many as 300 pets to head there way during the eviction crisis.

“We urgently need foster homes for 40 large dogs (over 40lbs) this week. Fostering a pet is fun, easy, and anyone can do it. You can take home a pet the same day you sign up to foster and we have pets for every family and living situation,” said Weng Horak, founder and CEO of CARE STL. “Fostering saves the life of the animal in a foster home, and the animal who takes their place at the shelter.”

The shelter’s website has a list of available pets for fostering. Up to eight million pets are estimated to need animal sheltering across the nation, due to evictions.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.