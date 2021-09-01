Camp Atterbury to temporarily house Afghan evacuees

CNN - Regional

By Adam Staten

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some Afghan evacuees are heading to central Indiana.

Representative Greg Pence posted on social media Tuesday morning that he has received confirmation from the Department of Defense that Camp Atterbury will temporarily house Afghan evacuees.

The Indiana National Guard said the location, through the Department of Defense and U.S. Northern Command, will provide the Department of State “transportation and temporary housing sustainment, and support inside the United States for Afghan special immigrant visa applicants, their families and other at-risk individuals at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible.”

Pence went on to say that over the next few weeks, Atterbury will hold approximately 5,000 people, which is capacity for the location.

This announcement comes after the last American troops withdrew from Afghanistan Monday afternoon, ending American’s 20-year war in the Middle Eastern country.

“As Hoosiers, we are proud to do our part and provide a temporary home for Afghan evacuees who have supported this nation,” Gov. Eric J. Holcomb said. “Our federal partners are taking necessary and appropriate steps to establish that there is a smooth process to allow these men, women and children to quickly find their permanent home across the United States. I have faith in the Indiana National Guard’s ability to support this federal mission.”

Task Force Atterbury, which is made up of active-duty and National Guard members, will help to support this mission from the federal government, working to provide housing, medical, logistics and transportation to Afghans evacuees, when they arrive.

