Fire crews rescue dog stranded on roof of 2-story home

FLAGSTAFF, Arizona (KPHO) — Here’s something you don’t see every day. Fire crews in Flagstaff had to figure out how to rescue a dog from the roof of a home.

A neighbor shared video with us of the whole rescue as it went down Sunday evening. Gracie the pit bull had jumped out of the second-story window and found herself stranded on the woof. (We mean roof!)

But when the family couldn’t get her to come back inside, they called for help. Firefighters from the Flagstaff Fire Department soon arrived and got right to the task of saving Gracie. The crews used ladders to access the roof, then used handfuls to treats to try to coax Gracie to come to them. She was hesitant to trust the firefighters and even let out a few unsure barks as she inched closer. It took about 15 minutes, but firefighters finally managed to get her safely back inside.

The Flagstaff Fire Department has a long-standing tradition of buying ice cream for a crew when a member has a first time experience on a call. The members of Engine 4 all agreed this was a first time for each of them, so all of them ended up with cool treats for a job well done. Make no bones about it; Gracie is one lucky dog!

