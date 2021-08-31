Driver killed, toddler hurt after car hauler detaches from truck

CNN - Regional

By Bobbi Jo Kelly

ANTHEM, Arizona (KPHO) — One person was killed and a toddler was taken to the hospital after a car hauler detached from a pickup truck on Interstate 17 north of Phoenix Monday morning. It happened around 3:30 a.m. just north of Pioneer Road. Aerial video from the scene shows the truck in a culvert.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the truck went off the right side of the roadway and traveled for several hundred feet before hitting a box culvert. DPS said there were five vehicles on the car hauler. While investigators have not determined how it happened, they say the car hauler broke away from the pickup and crushed it.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information about them was immediately available.

The wreck caused a two-lane closure on northbound I-17 near Daisy Mountain Drive. Traffic was getting by slowly in the left lane. There is no estimated time of reopening the lanes but expect a delay.

