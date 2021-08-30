Tree crashes into home, disrupts anniversary plans

CNN - Regional

By Leon Purvis, Olivia Hickey

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Massachussets (WSHM) — John and Estelle Reardon live in Woodbrook Terrace. The couple was stopped to get food Friday night before hitting the road to Cape Cod.

That’s when they got a phone call from their neighbor saying a tree hit their home.

“I would’ve been right in that chair where the roof came right where I sit. so somebody was watching out for us,” said Estelle.

Estelle and John Reardon left their home Friday night traveling to Cape Cod for their 59th wedding anniversary. But within five minutes of leaving, a tree fell on their home, taking out a part of the roof.

“The whole ceiling came down. The room completely flooded. Of course, water is going down into our finished basement. Also all over everything down there. It did like three stories of damage,” said Reardon.

The couple told Western Mass News they have lived in their home on Woodbrook Terrace for over 20 years. Crews spent a lot of time Saturday cleaning up debris from the aftermath of the microburst. But now Estelle and John’s plans to celebrate their anniversary are up in the air.

“Maybe next week if all goes well. We were celebrating our anniversary so,” said Estelle.

Despite their house getting damaged and their anniversary plans changing this weekend, they are thankful to have each other and that no one in the neighborhood got hurt.

“A house you can always fix, you know your life you can’t,” said Estelle.

As far as where John and Estelle are staying, Estelle said they have a room in the back of the house they believe is safe.

