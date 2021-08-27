2020 deadly shooting of 19-year-old man in Portland remains unsolved

CNN - Regional

By KPTV Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help to solve a deadly shooting of a 19-year-old man that occurred more than a year ago.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 22, 2020, officers were called out to reports of a shooting in the 13900 block of Southeast Main Street. Police said Sammie Lee West III was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner said West’s cause of death was from a gunshot wound and declared it a homicide. The investigation is ongoing, and no suspect information has been released.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information.

