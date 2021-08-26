Police: 14-year-old girl tied up and robbed by 3 men in apartment

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK (WABC) — A 14-year-old girl was tied up and robbed inside her Bronx apartment.

Police released surveillance video of two of the three men involved in the robbery.

It happened Tuesday at 10 p.m. near Bruckner Boulevard and Pugsley Avenue in Unionport.

Police say the men broke into the apartment with a crowbar and tied the teenage girl up with USB cables.

They stole $7,500 in cash, jewelry, perfume, handbags, and shoes before taking off.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.