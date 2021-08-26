Atlanta Pride cancels 2021 parade, other festivities over COVID-19 concerns

CNN - Regional

By Josh Morgan

ATLANTA (WGCL) — For the second consecutive year, one of Atlanta’s largest community events has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Atlanta Pride announced Wednesday the parade, and other in-person Pride events scheduled for Oct. 9-10, have been canceled, as the city continues to fight a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Atlanta Pride Committee said they consulted with a number of medical personnel, and confirmed the City of Atlanta’s moratorium on issuing Class A permits, before ultimately deciding to cancel the ever-popular festival and parade.

The city’s moratorium does not allow permits for events with more than 50,000 people based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In recent years, the Atlanta Pride Celebration brought over 350,000 people together for Atlanta Pride weekend, according to the Atlanta Pride Committee.

“Our mission statement speaks to our goal to advance wellness in our community, and we take that commitment seriously,” the committee said in a statement. “Many LGBTQ+ individuals live with physical and mental health concerns while often facing barriers accessing care and in finding affirming care in their communities. Although we are saddened by this decision, we are confident that this is the right decision for the health and wellness of the community.”

The 2020 festival and parade were also canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and concern for the safety of participants. The organization hopes the festivities will return next year.

“In the interim, we ask everyone to do their part by getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, and to follow all public health guidance so we can gather together for the Atlanta Pride Celebration in 2022.”

