Portland pediatrician give tips on talking to kids about staying safe in the classroom

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Kids will head back to school in just a week and parents might be wondering how to talk to their young ones about how to stay safe as they reunite with friends in the classroom. Especially if they’re too young to be vaccinated.

FOX 12 spoke with Dr. Anne Vestergaard, a pediatrician with the Broadway Medical Clinic, about how to approach the conversation. She says the best thing you can do to start is ask them what they think they can do to stay safe at school to get a gauge for where they’re at.

She adds a lot of her own patients are already so great at wearing masks it should be a relatively easy conversation to talk about school protocols. She says if you frame the conversation by saying this helps other people, most kids are happy to be a part of that.

Not only should you remind them about masking, but she says it’s important to talk about social distancing too.

Vestergaard says a great first step in talking about these measures is for parents to model good masking and social distancing habits themselves.

