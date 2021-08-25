Five state swimming areas off limits after bacteria found in water

CNN - Regional

By ROB POLANSKY

Connecticut, USA (WFSB) — Five state swimming areas are off limits due to elevated levels of bacteria being found in the water.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s list included Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth, Day Pond State Park in Colchester, Gay City State Park in Hebron, Lake Waramaug State Park in Kent, and Wharton Brook State Park in Wallingford.

Retesting will be done at the swimming areas on Wednesday, with results expected Thursday.

Indicator bacteria are not a disease-carrying pathogen, according to DEEP. However, they are one of the tools used to evaluate the potential for contaminated water bodies.

Mashamoquet Brook State Park’s swimming area is also closed. However, that area has been closed all summer for maintenance.

DEEP said the state parks remain open for non-swimming activities.

