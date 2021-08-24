Sheriff alleges man tried to solict sex from church-going girls

CNN - Regional

FORTH WORTH, Texas (KTVT) — Tarrant County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man they say used his professional position to solicit sex acts from young girls from area churches.

Kenneth Tyler Hostin, who goes by “Tyler,” was arrested by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, August 19 for criminal solicitation of a minor.

Investigators said Hostin used his position as an audio-visual sub-contractor through a local audio-visual company to contact young girls in church congregations and hire them under the guise of being an intern to Hostin.

He would then solicit sex acts from them, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said.

Hostin’s position allowed him to travel to multiple church congregations throughout the Metroplex.

Anyone with any other information regarding Hostin can contact the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, Detective M. Weber at 817-884-1305.

