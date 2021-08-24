Governor asks tourists to stay away from Hawaii

CNN - Regional

By Sunshine Kuhia Smith

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — Governor David Ige is asking tourists to stay away from Hawaii.

This comes after Hawaii’s active COVID-19 case count soared to over 9,300 infections Monday.

“It’s not a good time to travel to the islands. Restaurant capacity has been restricted. There is limited access to rental cars … and we know that the visitors who choose to come to the islands will not have the typical kind of holiday that they expect to get when they visit Hawaii,” Ige said.

The governor’s request came in a press conference held in his office. Ige says he met with airline officials and claims the leaders will help amplify his message to passengers.

“I am fully aware that airlines continue to struggle. There was a general understanding of what the healthcare situation is in our islands. There was an acknowledgment that this is a difficult time in the state and they did express that will help out in the ways that they can.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.