Woman says losing her mother to Covid-19 was worst thing in the entire world

CNN - Regional

By Jamie Sherrod, James Paxson

Click here for updates on this story

Saginaw, Michigan (WNEM) — A local woman is honoring her mother as one of the thousands killed by COVID-19.

Kelly Mudel was diagnosed with the virus in May and lost her battle nearly a month later. Miranda her daughter is mourning the loss of her super woman.

“It was literally the worst thing in the entire world,” Mudel said. “We lost our person.”

Her mother contracted COVID-19 just a day before Mothers Day.

“She ended up having Covid pneumonia and then two weeks in they couldn’t do anything else for her and we had to put her on a ventilator,” Mudel said.

Two weeks later she lost her battle to COVID-19 on June 4. Her family devastated, especially since she once survived a high risk surgery six years ago.

“Going through the Covid pneumonia was worst than her having a brain aneurysm that ruptured and then going through brain surgery,” Mudel said.

Mudel’s mom was not vaccinated at the time she contracted COVID-19. She was planning to after much hesitation.

“It was really unfortunate because her and my dad had decided at first, they didn’t want to get vaccinated but then due to their age and previous medical things they had to go through they had decided to,” Mudel said.

Mudel doesn’t believe things would be different if they had made that choice sooner.

“I don’t think so honestly. A big part of me feels like she could’ve gotten that sick just from getting the vaccine,” Mudel said.

She remains unvaccinated concerned about how quickly the vaccine was developed, but her father, is now fully vaccinated after losing his wife.

“He had said they just lost their mom my kids can’t lose their dad too,” Mudel said.

Her mom is one of thousands who have died from the virus as the pandemic continues.

“As much as I can hope that it ends soon and it’s over with. Even when it does it’s not going to bring her back,” Mudel said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.